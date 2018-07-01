Cropmarks 2018

The unprecedented spell of hot, dry weather across Wales has provided perfect conditions for archaeological aerial photography. As the drought has persisted across Wales, scores of long-buried archaeological sites have been revealed once again as ‘cropmarks’, or patterns of growth in ripening crops and parched grasslands. The Royal Commission’s aerial investigator Dr Toby Driver has been busy in the skies across mid and south Wales over the last week documenting known sites in the dry conditions, but also discovering hitherto lost monuments. With the drought expected to last at least another two weeks Toby will be surveying right across north and south Wales in a light aircraft to permanently record these discoveries for the National Monuments Record of Wales, before thunderstorms and rain wash away the markings until the next dry summer.

GALLERY

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/303579/details/gaer-fawrgaer-fawr-hillfort

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/268169/details/rheidol-hydro-electric-scheme-nant-y-moch-reservoir-and-dam

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/92323/details/pen-llwyn-roman-fort

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/302142/details/trewen-caerwent-enclosed-settlement

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/142947/details/cross-oak-hillfort

http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/303560/details/castell-llwyn-gwinau

July 6, 2018