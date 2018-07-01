Cropmarks 2018
The unprecedented spell of hot, dry weather across Wales has provided perfect conditions for archaeological aerial photography. As the drought has persisted across Wales, scores of long-buried archaeological sites have been revealed once again as ‘cropmarks’, or patterns of growth in ripening crops and parched grasslands. The Royal Commission’s aerial investigator Dr Toby Driver has been busy in the skies across mid and south Wales over the last week documenting known sites in the dry conditions, but also discovering hitherto lost monuments. With the drought expected to last at least another two weeks Toby will be surveying right across north and south Wales in a light aircraft to permanently record these discoveries for the National Monuments Record of Wales, before thunderstorms and rain wash away the markings until the next dry summer.
July 6, 2018
Was It was also this change in weather that led to the discovery of many more monuments and burial sites surrounding Stonehenge, helping to explain it’s construction and significance to past generations?
This is a great opportunity to teach an AI engine to map such sites.
Thanks David – we’re very interested in exploring this kind of work, especially now we have such a large number of sites to investigate.
This is fascinating! Will there be any excavation of the newly discovered sites?
Thanks Nicole, we don’t have any plans to excavate. Our next job will be to map the sites accurately so we can understand them as much as possible.
Fascinating. Thank you for this.