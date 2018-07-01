Cropmarks 2018
Cropmarks 2018

The unprecedented spell of hot, dry weather across Wales has provided perfect conditions for archaeological aerial photography. As the drought has persisted across Wales, scores of long-buried archaeological sites have been revealed once again as ‘cropmarks’, or patterns of growth in ripening crops and parched grasslands. The Royal Commission’s aerial investigator Dr Toby Driver has been busy in the skies across mid and south Wales over the last week documenting known sites in the dry conditions, but also discovering hitherto lost monuments. With the drought expected to last at least another two weeks Toby will be surveying right across north and south Wales in a light aircraft to permanently record these discoveries for the National Monuments Record of Wales, before thunderstorms and rain wash away the markings until the next dry summer.

GALLERY

 

The Iron Age hillfort of Gaer Fawr near Lledrod, Ceredigion, looking across the parched landscape of mid Wales.

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/303579/details/gaer-fawrgaer-fawr-hillfort

 

Low reservoir levels at Nant y Moch, Ceredigion

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/268169/details/rheidol-hydro-electric-scheme-nant-y-moch-reservoir-and-dam

 

Newly discovered cropmarks of a prehistoric or Roman farm near Langstone, Newport, south Wales

A newly discovered Roman fortlet near Magor, south Wales, emerging in ripening crops.

The ‘playing card’ shape of Pen-llwyn Roman fort, Ceredigion emerging in parched grassland.

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/92323/details/pen-llwyn-roman-fort

 

Extensive cropmarks of Trewen Roman farmstead or villa, Caerwent, south Wales.

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/302142/details/trewen-caerwent-enclosed-settlement

 

The buried ramparts of Cross Oak Hillfort, Talybont on Usk, showing as cropmarks.

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/142947/details/cross-oak-hillfort

 

The almost ploughed-down medieval castle mound at Castell Llwyn Gwinau, Tregaron, showing clearly under parched conditions.

 http://www.coflein.gov.uk/en/site/303560/details/castell-llwyn-gwinau

 

July 6, 2018

Robert Nolte
Robert Nolte

Was It was also this change in weather that led to the discovery of many more monuments and burial sites surrounding Stonehenge, helping to explain it’s construction and significance to past generations?

43 minutes ago
David Phillips
David Phillips

This is a great opportunity to teach an AI engine to map such sites.

4 hours ago
David Thomas
David Thomas

Thanks David – we’re very interested in exploring this kind of work, especially now we have such a large number of sites to investigate.

4 hours ago
Nicole Gustas
Nicole Gustas

This is fascinating! Will there be any excavation of the newly discovered sites?

4 hours ago
David Thomas
David Thomas

Thanks Nicole, we don’t have any plans to excavate. Our next job will be to map the sites accurately so we can understand them as much as possible.

4 hours ago
Jesse Lewis
Jesse Lewis

Fascinating. Thank you for this.

21 hours ago

